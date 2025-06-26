Landis+Gyr Group AG: Landis+Gyr Shareholders Approve All Proposals

CHAM, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Annual General Meeting of the Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) took place in Steinhausen, Switzerland. The Meeting approved all the Board's proposals and elected Audrey Zibelman as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. 218 shareholders (including proxies) attended the Meeting, representing 57.39% of the issued share capital.

After eight years as Chair of the Board of Directors, Andreas Umbach did not stand for re-election. The departing Chair expressed his gratitude for the trust shown by shareholders and said: "It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve this remarkable company for more than 25 years, including the past eight as Chair. The long-term strategic vision and commitment to innovation shared by the Board of Directors and the Executive Management team have consistently driven Landis+Gyr forward, enabling us to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart energy management. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our shareholders, colleagues, customers, and partners for their steadfast support and collaboration."

In addition to Audrey Zibelman, all directors standing for election were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year: Eric Elzvik, Fabian Rauch, Andreas Spreiter, Christina Stercken, and Laureen Tolson. The Annual General Meeting elected Steve Louden and Brett Carter as new members of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year.

The newly elected Chair of the Board of Directors, Audrey Zibelman, said: "I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Andreas Umbach, our outgoing Chair, for his remarkable contributions and dedicated leadership over many years. As we enter this new chapter, I look forward to working closely with the management team under the leadership of CEO Peter Mainz, the Board, and the entire Landis+Gyr team to shape an exciting future ahead. I also warmly welcome our newest Board members, Steve Louden and Brett Carter, whose expertise will further strengthen our team."

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed distribution of CHF 1.15 per registered share, payable from statutory capital reserves. The distribution will be paid from July 1, 2025, onwards.

Shareholders also approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements for FY 2024, the FY 2024 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote, as well as the Sustainability Report 2024.

The detailed voting results will be published today on Landis+Gyr's investor website (link), and the minutes of the 2025 Annual General Meeting will be made available in the coming days.

Key Dates

Ex-Dividend Date June 27, 2025 Dividend Payment Date July 1, 2025 Release of Half Year Results 2025 October 28, 2025

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having enabled 9 million tons of CO2 savings in FY 2024 through our product offerings, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

