GCL Optoelectronics has commissioned a 1?GW perovskite solar module facility in China, and says it may increase capacity to 2?GW per year depending on market demand. GCL Optoelectronics, a unit of GCL Group, has officially commissioned its perovskite photovoltaic module base in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, making it the world's first gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility for perovskite solar modules. The first phase of the plant, with a nameplate capacity of 1 GW, broke ground in May 2024 and reached completion in just over a year. The second phase will scale the site to 2 GW depending on market ...

