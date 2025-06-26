World News Media: TITAN Group wins Best Corporate Governance in Greece 2025 in the World Finance Awards

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has awarded TITAN Group - a global leader in the building materials industry - the accolade for Best Corporate Governance in Greece for 2025.

The group, founded in Greece in 1902 and now operating in more than 25 countries, is implementing a series of far-reaching sustainability initiatives, alongside community education projects and employee development programmes.

In an article for World Finance, Marcel Cobuz, CEO of TITAN Group, outlined how the company's comprehensive strategy secures its growth, serves its sustainability-related objectives and commitments and bolsters the value it creates for its customers and further stakeholders.

Cobuz placed particular emphasis on the role of innovation in TITAN's work to lower its carbon footprint, meet the evolving needs of its customers, tackle modern construction challenges and, eventually, bring to life its purpose: to make the world a safer, more sustainable and more enjoyable place to live.

"Climate change and resource scarcity call for a transition to high-performing, innovative, durable and sustainable solutions," he mentioned. Cobuz said the company was targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, an overarching target reflected into a number of objectives - not least upping its low-carbon product portfolio and increasing its use of alternative fuels and renewable energy - and underpinned by major investments in alternative cementitious capacities and new technologies. These include a pioneering carbon capture project in Greece and the development of a calcined clay production line in Virginia, USA, that will enable the group to offer its customers innovative lower-carbon alternative materials with superior performance while reducing carbon emissions.

Cobuz described how such moves complement TITAN's product strategy, as part of which the group recently launched TITAN Edge, a family of innovative, high-performance, low-carbon cementitious products and brands, benefiting its customers.

He went on to explain how digital innovation, a field in which TITAN was among the first cement companies to experiment, is significantly contributing to both sustainability- and growth-related objectives of the group, ranging from the improvement of energy efficiency and the enhancement of circularity to operations' optimization, productivity increase and the upgrade of customer experience. "We envisage a fully digitalized, customer-oriented and flexible operating model by 2026," Cobuz noted. And because at TITAN they believe that "knowledge and innovation grow when shared", they have established CemAI, a spin-off that offers other companies next-generation solutions for predictive plant maintenance and real-time optimisation of the manufacturing process.

Towards the acceleration of its efforts in the innovation space, Cobuz added, TITAN is significantly advancing its Venture Capital initiative. Under this it is investing in start-ups and venture funds designed to enhance the group's exposure to disruptive technologies and bolster its growth strategy, as well as create value for its customers and stakeholders.

Value creation is deeply rooted in TITAN's identity, Cobuz pointed out. "Ensuring we make a meaningful and sustainable contribution to all our stakeholders is an integral part of our history, and it's still a key commitment today," he said. The group actively supports the communities it operates in, through numerous initiatives focusing on the environment, education, employability, entrepreneurship, social inclusion and poverty reduction, with a particular emphasis on the youth.

Alongside sustainability, Cobuz explained how the group aims to foster personal growth among its employees. The company offers a series of development programmes - including digital skills training "to ensure nobody gets left behind", an internal ideas competition that promotes, encourages and rewards innovation among employees, regardless of their role, position or level, and a Leadership Model designed to support leadership growth across every level of the organisation. "This reflects our belief that everyone should have the opportunity to lead, grow and leave their mark," said Cobuz.

Find out more about TITAN Group and its initiatives in the full article here.

