Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on AIM: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African Resources" or the "Company") Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

The Company announces it has received notification that the Chief Executive Officer, Cobus Loots, disposed of 125,282 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources on 20 June 2025.

The Company also announces that it has received notification that on 20 June 2025, LTS Ventures (Pty) Ltd, an entity associated with Cobus Loots, disposed of 299,094 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources.

Following these transactions, Mr Loots has an indirectbeneficial interest of 5,597,154ordinary shares, representing 0.2396 % of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficialinterest of 1,448,700ordinary shares, representing 0.0620% of the Company's issued share capital and 314,280 open long contracts for differences (CFDs).

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Cobus Loots 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Company name: Pan African Resources PLC b) LEI: 213800EAXURCXMX6RL85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code: GB0004300496 b) Nature of the transaction: Trade 1: Disposal of shares Trade 2: Disposal of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Trade 1: Disposal of 125,282 shares at 49 pence per share. Trade 2: Disposal of 299,094 shares. VWAP ZA 1,187.46 cents per share. Price(s) (ZA cents per share) Volume(s) 1,180.00 71,378 1,181.00 8,622 1,190.00 167,698 1,190.00 19,094 1,191.00 31,890 1,192.00 412 d) Aggregated information: Trade 1: Disposal value of GBP61,388.18 Trade 2: Disposal value of ZAR3,551,631.96 e) Dates of the transactions: Trade 1: 20 June 2025 Trade 2: 20 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction: Trade 1: London SETS Trade 2: Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a) Nature of interest of executive: Trade 1: Direct beneficial Trade 2: Indirect beneficial b) On-market or off-market: Trade 1: On-market Trade 2: On-market c) Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes d) Total value of transactions Trade 1: GBP61,388.18 Trade 2: ZAR3,551,631.96 e) Holding following transactions: Indirect beneficial 5,597,154 ordinary shares Direct beneficial 1,448,700 ordinary shares 314,280 open long CFDs

Johannesburg

26 June 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com