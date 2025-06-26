Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A3DS0H | ISIN: GB00BM8PJY71 | Ticker-Symbol: RYSD
Xetra
26.06.25 | 10:09
6,002 Euro
+0,91 % +0,054
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0086,01610:25
6,0066,01610:25
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tooth Fairy inflation: NatWest Rooster Money's annual Pocket Money Index report reveals tooth fairy payments beat CPI

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from NatWest Rooster Money shows the Tooth Fairy is beating inflation with the cost of visits increasing by 5.25% to £4.21!

And while overall income has fallen by 1% to £9.13 a week (£474.76 per year) parents are stepping up and rewarding more for chores and hard work, incentivising kids to work harder and earn more.

The annual bellwether of the UK's Kid's Economy, the NatWest Rooster Money Pocket Money Index*, reveals kids are earning 7p more (7.2%) for walking the dog, 21p more (6.1%) for mowing the lawn, 9p more (8.9%) for mopping, and 8p more (2.5%) for washing the car, compared to last year.

A quarter (27.4%) of families have a regular pocket money allowance set up, with kids being paid £3.85 on average as part of a routine.

Once again, Saturday is the most popular pocket money payday, favoured by almost half of families (45%).

The data also shows that age is a clear factor in how much regular pocket money kids are given. 17-year-olds enjoy the highest weekly pay cheque at an average £8.31 a week - though this has decreased slightly, at 11p less than last year.

Meanwhile, six-year-olds' average pocket money comes in at £2.81 a week - a 6p improvement on last year.

When it comes to spending, kids are, on average, spending more and saving less, as sticky inflation continues to rack up prices. Overall, they managed to set aside £30.38 of their annual income on average over the year, which shows savings as a percentage of annual income have fallen by 33% since last year and almost half (48%) since 2022.

Finally, despite their income being down 1% and savings being stretched, kids are still putting in the effort to give back to charitable causes that matter the most to them. For another year running, the most donations went to cancer research and medical charities, followed by animal welfare and environmental causes.

Charities related to homelessness, poverty and social services received the most generous donations, averaging £4.80 per child.

View the full report: https://roostermoney.com/pocket-money-index-hub

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tooth-fairy-inflation-natwest-rooster-moneys-annual-pocket-money-index-report-reveals-tooth-fairy-payments-beat-cpi-302491267.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
