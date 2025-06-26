CloudBees, Inc.: CloudBees accelerates European momentum

Under new leadership, CloudBees announces EMEA growth, strengthens executive team, and launches enterprise DevOps solution CloudBees Unify

LONDON, June 26, 2025, a world-leading enterprise DevOps development solution, has reached significant milestones in its European expansion, following the 2022 appointment of CEO Anuj Kapur.

With more than 110,000 developers using CloudBees across its EMEA business, the region now accounts for about a quarter of the global ARR and customer base, cementing the company's position as a key player in the region. This presence builds on the sustained investment from CloudBees across the region, where there are now over 160 employees and the business continues to actively hire across main hubs in the UK, France, Germany, and the Middle East region.

As of March 2025, the company supports over 100 enterprise customers across Europe, including HSBC, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Worldpay, and Tesco Bank. It continues to attract marquee 'Global 2000 ' brands from a wide range of industries, reflecting growing demand for enterprise-ready DevOps solutions in the region.

"EMEA is one of the fastest-growing regions for enterprise software delivery, and CloudBees is making an important investment to meet that momentum," said Philippe Van Hove, VP, Sales EMEA at CloudBees, who joined in April 2024 in this newly created role.

"We're building an expert team across the region to support our customers' most complex DevOps challenges, from hybrid cloud environments to AI-enhanced delivery. This expansion marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to helping organizations scale securely, ship faster, and stay ahead."

Global momentum

15 years since its founding, CloudBees has grown into a team of over 500, surpassed $150 million USD in global ARR, achieved profitability, and now supports over 500,000 developers.

Today, the company enables hundreds of enterprises to accelerate innovation, improve efficiency, and reduce security risks. As part of its go-to-market strategy, CloudBees has built a robust global partner network, including AWS, Perficient, Aliado, Cognizant, and SPKAA and a global customer base, such as Salesforce, Adobe, Accenture, Mount Sinai Health System and others.

In recent weeks, CloudBees announced CloudBees Unify , the industry's most open and flexible DevOps solution, which enables organizations to consolidate governance, standardise security, and accelerate delivery without discarding existing systems. Unlike traditional DevOps platforms, CloudBees Unify acts as an operating layer on top of any existing toolchain, using an open and modular architecture that connects seamlessly with popular tools like GitHub Actions and Jenkins.

Pioneering AI-powered software development

Following its 2024 acquisition of AI-driven testing company Launchable, CloudBees launched "CloudBees Smart Tests", an AI-augmented QA testing tool. Early customers, including LY Corporation and GoCardless, have reported dramatic improvements in testing efficiency - including a 50% reduction in machine hours, 90% decrease in test execution time, and 40% reduction in build times.

The acquisition saw former CloudBees employee Jenkins-creator Kohsuke Kawaguchi return to the company at this critical growth stage.

"We're proud to be helping some of Europe's leading enterprises solve their most complex development challenges. As developer demands grow, our focus remains on delivering scalable, secure, and compliant solutions that help teams move faster and thrive in the AI era," said Anuj Kapur, CEO of CloudBees, who served as Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco and President at SAP before taking the helm at CloudBees in 2022.

In 2024, Forrester reported that using CloudBees' product suite brought its customers' downtime to almost zero, and efficiency and security gains saw an ROI of 426%. By year two of partnering with CloudBees, total lost developer hours reduced by 99%, saving $4.5 million, which reached $10.6 million by year three. Software pipelines also increased by as much as 60% over a five-year period.

