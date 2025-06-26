Iontra Inc: Iontra Technology to Eliminate 100M Tons of CO2 emissions -- Without Modifying a Single Battery

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iontra Inc., a leader in advanced battery charging technology, today announced the release of a third-party greenhouse gas (GHG) impact assessment conducted by New Energy Nexus. The report highlights that over 100 million tons of CO2 emissions can be reduced with Iontra's proprietary charging technology over the next decade across consumer electronics, e-mobility, and industrial applications.

At a time when industries are focused on decarbonizing and extending product life cycles, Iontra's solution unlocks significant, measurable climate benefits without requiring hardware overhauls or major infrastructure changes. The analysis from New Energy Nexus outlines how extending battery cycle life with Iontra's platform reduces the total number of batteries manufactured, used, and discarded-resulting in significant GHG reductions across device categories.

Scalable Impact Across Industries

Iontra's charging technology delivers gains in battery durability and efficiency across multiple product categories:

Conventional lithium batteries in small consumer electronics (including smartphones, hearables and wearables) typically support 500-750 charge cycles. With Iontra's advanced charging technology, cycle life can be extended to 750-1500 cycles. This enhancement significantly reduces the frequency of battery replacements, leading to fewer devices being produced and discarded - a major environmental benefit even when scaled just across the global smartphone market.

Medium-sized devices in applications such as Power Tools, e-bikes, Robotics and Drones see battery cycle life improve from a typical 400-800 cycles to an estimated 600-1600 cycles with Iontra's solution. These categories experience high-frequency use and replacement, so improved battery longevity translates directly to fewer units in circulation and substantial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions.

Finally, for large-format batteries, such as those in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, Iontra delivers up to a 2x increase in cycle life over the conventional ~1,500 cycles. Longer battery life not only supports extended operational use and system reliability, but also enables second-life applications, compounding environmental benefits through reduced manufacturing and waste.

The report estimates Iontra-enabled technology will enable a reduction of 5.8 million tons of Carbon Dioxide emissions (CO2e) by 2029. With the projected 20% annual growth in Iontra-powered devices, the cumulative CO2e savings are expected to reach 108 million tons by 2035. To contextualize these figures, Iontra's GHG reductions are equivalent to removing 23 million passenger vehicles from the road, grounding 3,779 commercial airliners, or offsetting emissions from 12.4 million U.S. households annually.

"Extending cycle life and minimizing battery damage directly improves sustainability," said Jeff Granato, CEO of Iontra. "This independent study confirms the extraordinary impact Iontra can have on the environment-our technology doesn't just enhance battery performance; it directly supports global climate goals. We're excited to offer scalable, affordable, drop-in solutions for partners looking to substantially reduce emissions while improving product longevity and lowering costs."

Iontra's battery technology exemplifies how innovation can drive sustainability, offering a clear path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across small, medium, and large device categories. With growing global awareness and demand for sustainable solutions, Iontra stands at the forefront of environmental stewardship. By adopting Iontra's technology, industries and consumers can take meaningful steps toward a greener future.

For more information, download the report summary here.

About Iontra

Founded in 2013, Iontra is a deep-tech Colorado-based fabless semiconductor and software solutions company that dramatically improves the charge speed, cycle life, capacity utilization, cold weather charging, and safety of all Lithium batteries. The company has offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, Texas, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit iontra.com.

