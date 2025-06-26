Blackbaud Releases UK CSR Industry Spotlight Report at YourCause UK Corporate Social Impact Summit

Summit Highlights Innovations and Trends Driving the Future of Corporate Social Responsibility

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today will gather hundreds of social good professionals and corporate leaders at its YourCause® from Blackbaud® UK Corporate Social Impact Summit in London. The event will highlight the latest trends in corporate social responsibility (CSR) with the release of Blackbaud's UK CSR Industry Spotlight Report and a preview of upcoming innovations for Blackbaud's YourCause CSR platform.

The UK CSR Industry Spotlight provides insights into key employee engagement and corporate philanthropy trends seen across the UK landscape, based on 2024 calendar year data from 133 companies with more than 124,000 UK employees. Companies evaluated in this report represent a subset of Blackbaud's total corporate customer base.

"Our second annual Industry Spotlight Report reflects not only the dynamic nature of our global landscape but the unwavering commitment of UK organisations to drive meaningful change," said Andrew Troup, Head of Giving and Engagement at Blackbaud. "This year's findings reaffirm the power of employee engagement-particularly when volunteering and giving programmes are offered in tandem-and highlight the innovative ways companies are fostering community connection and purpose. We're thrilled to be in person with corporate leaders in the UK this week to share these findings as we continue partnering with our customers on inclusive, impactful, and enduring corporate social responsibility efforts."

Key Findings from the UK CSR Industry Spotlight:

Incentives and Match Funding Are Essential for Maximising Impact: Company contributions-through match funding and incentive programmes-accounted for 58% of total donations in 2024. These programmes significantly amplify employee giving and are a key driver of community impact.

Company contributions-through match funding and incentive programmes-accounted for 58% of total donations in 2024. These programmes significantly amplify employee giving and are a key driver of community impact. In-Person Volunteering Remains the Volunteering Method of Choice: Despite a slight increase in virtual volunteering, 89% of total volunteer hours were still completed in person, underscoring the enduring value of face-to-face engagement in CSR initiatives.

Despite a slight increase in virtual volunteering, 89% of total volunteer hours were still completed in person, underscoring the enduring value of face-to-face engagement in CSR initiatives. Environmental Causes Emerge as a Top Cause to Support: Climate and sustainability issues have become top priorities for employees, reflecting broader societal conversations.

Climate and sustainability issues have become top priorities for employees, reflecting broader societal conversations. Dual Programmes Drive More Employee Engagement: UK companies that offer both volunteering and giving programmes see higher overall engagement. This reinforces the value of flexible, integrated CSR strategies that are tailored to diverse employee needs.

At its UK Corporate Social Impact Summit today, Blackbaud will also share the innovation roadmap for YourCause, its CSR platform for companies that powers employee giving, volunteering, engagement, and grantmaking. Attendees will receive a first look at recent and upcoming product milestones designed to help companies scale their impact, including how Blackbaud is modernising and transforming the corporate giving experience, enhancing volunteering engagement, and equipping CSR professionals with AI-powered analytics that deliver real-time insights, predictive modeling, and dynamic reporting capabilities. With connected experiences across the Blackbaud portfolio, Blackbaud gives companies and their employees access to more than 7.5 million nonprofits globally for giving and volunteering opportunities through YourCause, and with JustGiving® from Blackbaud®, companies can set up corporate fundraising pages to catalyse peer-to-peer fundraising for good causes and deepen employee engagement.

Blackbaud is committed to helping companies drive meaningful social impact through product innovation and key resources like the CSR Industry Spotlight. Access the full UK CSR Industry Spotlight here and learn more about the UK Corporate Social Impact summit here.

