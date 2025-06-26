Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Announces the Appointment of Anders Jonson as New Chief Technical Officer (CTO)

MSAB, a global leader in forensic technology for mobile device extraction and analysis, today announces the appointment of Anders Jonson as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), effective September 15th, 2025.

Anders Jonson joins MSAB with a strong engineering and leadership background spanning start-ups to established listed companies in the IT Security, Fintech, and Life Science sectors. He comes most recently from Bergenstråhle & Partners, who help companies drive and execute measurable innovation. Anders has also held a number of CTO and leadership positions at Needify, Blockchain Voucher (BCV), Quickbit AB, HiQ Healthcare and Cybercom Group. He also has experience from the Swedish Security Service (SÄPO), where he worked with technology in security-critical environments.

"We are delighted to welcome Anders Jonson to the MSAB Management Team," says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB. "His long experience in driving innovation, scaling operations and growth strategy execution is a perfect fit for MSAB where we continue to grow our global business with world-leading solutions in digital forensics".

"I am excited to be joining the team at MSAB and am very much looking forward to driving forward the ongoing efforts together with the research and development organisation. With my experience in helping innovative companies transform ideas, knowledge and technology into profitable business-driven and customer focused solutions I feel confident that I can contribute to the success of MSAB's global growth strategy" says Anders Jonson.

Elis Kulberg who has been acting CTO at MSAB for 15 months will complete his assignment at MSAB on October 15th.

"I would like to thank Elis for his valuable contributions to MSAB. He has succeeded in establishing a stronger and more sustainable research and development team by implementing improved structure and processes leading to faster time-to-market for our solutions. Elis leaves behind him a firm foundation on which Anders can continue to build. I wish Elis all the best on his upcoming parental leave and future assignments" says Peter Gille.

