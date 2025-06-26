Anzeige
WKN: A4081Q | ISIN: CA33583M1077 | Ticker-Symbol: HEG0
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 07:38
0,220 Euro
-1,35 % -0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2150,24012:12
0,2160,23311:05
First Nordic Metals Corp: First Nordic Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("First Nordic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQB: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 25, 2025.

A total of 49,884,492 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 18% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated May 22, 2025, were voted in favor. The number of directors elected at the Meeting was seven (7) and the directors will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Director

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Taj Singh

42,922,105

90.23%

4,646,469

9.77%

Adam Cegielski

46,183,058

97.09%

1,385,516

2.91%

Toby Pierce

43,186,025

90.79%

4,382,549

9.21%

Brendan Cahill

46,149,050

97.02%

1,419,524

2.98%

Henrik Lundin

47,562,670

99.99%

5,904

0.01%

Marc Legault

47,561,425

99.98%

7,149

0.02%

Jeffrey Couch

46,180,025

97.08%

1,388,549

2.92%

At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Further details regarding the resolutions and voting results are available in the Report of Voting Results, which has been filed under the Company's profile on the Nasdaq First North website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA
CEO & Director

Follow First Nordic Metals:
Twitter: @fnmetals
Youtube: @firstnordicmetalscorp
LinkedIn: @firstnordicmetals
Facebook: @FirstNordicMetals
Instagram: @firstnordicmetals

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates and includes, statements with respect to (i) the NBU Acquisition, (ii) issuance of Shares thereunder, and (iii) receipt of TSXV approval of the NBU Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which it is based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

View PDF version

For further information contact:
Marie Macdonald
Investor Relations
604-687-8566
info@fnmetals.com

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS
First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 100,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.


