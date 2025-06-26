First Nordic Metals Corp: First Nordic Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("First Nordic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQB: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 25, 2025.

A total of 49,884,492 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 18% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated May 22, 2025, were voted in favor. The number of directors elected at the Meeting was seven (7) and the directors will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Director Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Taj Singh 42,922,105 90.23% 4,646,469 9.77% Adam Cegielski 46,183,058 97.09% 1,385,516 2.91% Toby Pierce 43,186,025 90.79% 4,382,549 9.21% Brendan Cahill 46,149,050 97.02% 1,419,524 2.98% Henrik Lundin 47,562,670 99.99% 5,904 0.01% Marc Legault 47,561,425 99.98% 7,149 0.02% Jeffrey Couch 46,180,025 97.08% 1,388,549 2.92%

At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Further details regarding the resolutions and voting results are available in the Report of Voting Results, which has been filed under the Company's profile on the Nasdaq First North website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

Follow First Nordic Metals:

Twitter: @fnmetals

Youtube: @firstnordicmetalscorp

LinkedIn: @firstnordicmetals

Facebook: @FirstNordicMetals

Instagram: @firstnordicmetals

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates and includes, statements with respect to (i) the NBU Acquisition, (ii) issuance of Shares thereunder, and (iii) receipt of TSXV approval of the NBU Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which it is based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.



View PDF version

For further information contact:

Marie Macdonald

Investor Relations

604-687-8566

info@fnmetals.com