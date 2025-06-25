Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 22:42 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Carbon Inc.: Base Carbon Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, "Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its Shareholder Meeting (the "Meeting").

A total of 57,044,319 common shares, representing 52.60% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. Six (6) directors were elected to the Company's board for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Director Nominee# of Votes in Favour% of Votes in Favour# of Votes Withheld% of Votes Withheld
Catherine Flax55,679,34397.761%1,274,9762.239%
Margot Naudie53,811,52794.842%2,926,8145.158%
Bruce Tozer55,639,84397.538%1,404,4762.462%
Michael Costa56,809,36699.588%234,9530.412%
Andrew Fedak56,788,67399.552%255,6460.448%
Adrian Morante56,809,36699.588%234,9530.412%

Shareholders also voted in favor of an ordinary resolution to approve, ratify and confirm the amended and restated equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan") and the unallocated shares underlying awards under the Equity Incentive Plan, the full text of which is set out in the information circular prepared for the Meeting.

# of Votes in Favour% of Votes in Favour# of Votes Against% of Votes Against
53,389,02193.592%3,655,2986.408%

For more information refer to the management information circular dated May 15, 2025, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Base Carbon Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 647 952 3979
E-mail: investorrelations@basecarbon.com

Media Inquiries
E-mail: media@basecarbon.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.