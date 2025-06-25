Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A3DNM5 | ISIN: CA1888341056
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2025
Clip Money Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (OTCQB: CLPMF) ("Clip Money" or the "Company"), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 7, 2025 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes ForVotes Withheld % of Votes Withheld
Joseph Arrage51,288,231100.00%00.00%
Stuart Mackinnon51,283,14199.99%5,0900.01%
Don Layden, Jr.51,283,14199.99%5,0900.01%
Peter Dorsman51,283,14199.99%5,0900.01%
John Desmond51,283,14199.99%5,0900.01%

The ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors until the close of the next annual meeting of the Shareholders or until its successor is appointed, was passed by 100.00% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Furthermore, the ordinary resolution re-approving the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Circular, was passed by 99.99% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under Clip Money's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box or ClipATM located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business' bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Arrage
Chief Executive Officer
tel: 844-593-2547


