WKN: A3DB5F | ISIN: US03769M1062 | Ticker-Symbol: N7I
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 07:31
118,25 Euro
+0,08 % +0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 23:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Names Celia Yan as Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Celia Yan has joined the firm as a Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Yan will lead the expansion of Apollo's hybrid platform across the region, building on the firm's momentum in delivering flexible, tailored capital solutions across private markets.

Apollo's hybrid business focuses on delivering creative, partnership-driven solutions that sit between traditional debt and equity. We provide solutions that help companies fund growth initiatives, generate liquidity and deleverage balance sheets, among other bespoke applications. In this newly created role, Yan will drive origination, execution and growth for Apollo's hybrid strategies in Asia Pacific.

Yan brings over 20 years of industry experience and extensive private investment expertise across Asia Pacific, most recently serving as Head of APAC Private Credit at BlackRock. Previously, she held senior investment roles at ADM Capital, National Australia Bank and Equity Trustees Limited (EQT).

"Celia's experience across private markets investing, managing cross-border teams and growing business verticals makes her a key addition as we grow our hybrid business in Asia Pacific," said Matthew Michelini, Partner and Head of Asia Pacific at Apollo. "As companies and investors increasingly seek structured and creative solutions, Celia will help us deliver for clients across the region."

Chris Lahoud, Partner at Apollo, said: "As capital markets evolve, we see an attractive opportunity for hybrid growth in the region, providing partnership-oriented, flexible capital to companies and projects."

"Apollo's integrated platform and global reach, paired with a strong local presence, position the firm to deliver hybrid capital at scale," said Celia Yan. "Across Asia Pacific, businesses and sponsors are looking for non-dilutive, customized solutions that can address real market inefficiencies-and hybrid is increasingly the answer. I'm excited to join the team and help accelerate this strategy across the region."

Yan holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne and a Master's in Applied Econometrics from Monash University.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $785 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Apollo Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
