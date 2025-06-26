Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
CIRED 2025 | Huawei Releases New IDS Features to Digitally Enable Future Distribution Networks

GENEVA, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- June 16 to 19, 2025, at this year's Congrès International des Réseaux Electriques de Distribution (CIRED 2025), Huawei showcased the latest features of its Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS). As one of the most influential communication platforms in the global power distribution field, CIRED 2025 attracted 129 enterprises, as well as 2,654 industry experts and visitors from 72 countries, who networked together and attended technical workshops. During the event, Huawei announced new features for the IDS and showcased its latest achievements in the global digital distribution field, with the aim of digitally enabling future distribution networks.

Huawei Intelligent Electric Power Booth

In recent years, global power distribution networks have faced challenges like frequent power outages, low grid resilience, aging infrastructure, and limited renewable energy adoption. Furthermore, the scale of distributed PV and EV charging is booming. Traditional power system O&M has been under enormous strain.

To address these issues, Huawei's IDS adopts the "cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device" architecture and incorporates ICTs such as the high-speed power line carrier (HPLC) and the edge computing unit (ECU), delivering transparent sensing and proactive O&M. This allows customers to shorten the time taken to respond to faults, enhance distribution network resilience against extreme natural disasters, and boost user satisfaction. To date, the IDS has been deployed on a large scale in China and has been piloted by more than 20 power distribution companies around the world. In Asia Pacific, the IDS has helped shorten the power outage detection time to no more than two minutes and reduce the line loss rate by about 20%.

During the exhibition, Huawei released a tailored new IDS feature to tackle the issue of unobservable, unmeasurable, and uncontrollable devices and environments in the power distribution room. AI + IoT sensing devices are used to build an all-weather environment sensing network for power distribution rooms, delivering real-time warnings around the clock. With the help of AI's efficient data processing and real-time response capabilities, timely environmental risk warnings and preventive maintenance of equipment can be carried out, transforming passive handling into proactive prevention. This helps customers cope with the impact of extreme weather on power supplies, improving power supply reliability while also extending equipment life.

IDS Rump Session

During CIRED 2025, with the support of IET, Huawei held the IDS Rump Session to share its practical experience in working with partners to help customers promote digital and intelligent transformation of distribution networks. As a long-term supporter of international standards in the power distribution field, Huawei participated in the 5th meeting of the IEEE P 2413.2 Working Group. The aim was to promote the standardization and international development of the power industry, drive the construction of distribution communication networks, and solve the two global technical conundrums of medium-voltage backhaul and 400V low-voltage transparency.

With the release of new IDS features, Huawei deepens technological innovation and practical applications in this field to help customers implement transparent management of low-voltage 400V devices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719497/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719498/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cired-2025--huawei-releases-new-ids-features-to-digitally-enable-future-distribution-networks-302492086.html

