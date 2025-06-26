Jefferson Capital Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Capital, Inc. ("Jefferson Capital"), a leading analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. Jefferson Capital is offering 625,000 shares of common stock, and certain existing stockholders are offering 9,375,000 shares of common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Jefferson Capital will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Jefferson Capital's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 26, 2025 under the ticker symbol "JCAP." The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are acting as joint-lead book-running managers for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Raymond James, Truist Securities, Capital One Securities, DNB Carnegie, Regions Securities LLC and Synovus are acting as book-running managers for the offering. FHN Financial Securities Corp. and ING Financial Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. by telephone at (800) 966-1559, or by e-mail at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

About Jefferson Capital, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Jefferson Capital is an analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. It purchases and services both secured and unsecured assets, and its growing client base includes Fortune 500 creditors, banks, fintech origination platforms, telecommunications providers, credit card issuers and auto finance companies. Jefferson Capital is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with additional offices and operations located in Sartell, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas (United States); Basingstoke, England; London, England and Paisley, Scotland (United Kingdom); London, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario (Canada); as well as Bogota (Colombia).

