Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX:OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced that Patrick DiPietro, Lee Matheson, Simon Parmar, Robert Stabile, Barry Symons, and Birgit Troy were elected to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at the Company's annual meeting of holders of common shares held earlier today (the "Meeting"). In addition, a resolution was carried at the Meeting to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Detailed results of the votes are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Nominee Number of Shares For Number of Shares Against
Patrick DiPietro 3,593,27196.42% 133,3023.58%
Lee Matheson 3,590,51696.35% 136,0573.65%
Simon Parmar 3,590,51696.35% 136,0573.65%
Robert Stabile 3,590,51796.35% 136,0563.65%
Barry Symons 3,590,51696.35% 136,0573.65%
Birgit Troy 3,590,51796.35% 136,0563.65%

2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and authorizing the Company's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Number of Shares For
 Number of Shares Withheld
3,879,70899.80% 7,7880.20%

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, agentic AI-powered revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Media InquiriesInvestor Relations
Misann Ellmaker
investors-relations@optiva.com
media@optiva.com

