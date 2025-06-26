Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A40037 | ISIN: KYG7486B1068
NASDAQ
25.06.25 | 21:55
6,500 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Reitar Logtech Group Limited: Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited Initiates Spin-Off of Logistics Automation Unit

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: RITR, "Reitar" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of a spin-off plan for its logistics automation segment. This follows the Company's recent acquisition of Jingxing Storage Equipment Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, which has been integrated as a subsidiary of the group.

The spin-off aims to establish the logistics automation unit as an independent capital markets entity focused on smart warehousing, integrated logistics automation hardware/software solutions, and data-driven technologies. This strategic move is designed to unlock the segment's growth potential and enhance overall shareholder value. As a standalone entity, the spun-off company will gain greater operational flexibility to accelerate innovation and capture emerging market opportunities.

This initiative will not only attract strategic partnerships and capital investment but will also reinforce Reitar's leadership in the smart logistics industry. The Company will continue pursuing acquisitions within the smart logistics ecosystem to vertically and horizontally integrate resources, developing comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

Reitar remains committed to its "MIS" strategy - Mergers & Acquisitions, Integration, and Spin-offs. The Company will continue strengthening core operations through strategic acquisitions, driving synergies through integration, and executing spin-offs at optimal junctures to maximize industry value and capital efficiency.

About Reitar Logtech
Listed on Nasdaq in 2024 (Ticker: RITR), Reitar Logtech pioneered Asia's first integrated Property-Logistics Technology (PLT) solutions platform. As an industry innovator, the Company specializes in full lifecycle management of logistics assets enhanced by technology, offering an integrated platform covering investment development, operational management, and digital/intelligent upgrades. Driven by dual engines of "asset value enhancement" and "technology application," Reitar integrates smart warehouse systems, IoT devices, and data analytics platforms to optimize operational efficiency and economic returns for clients, enabling high-efficiency resource allocation and cross-sector convergence within the logistics industry chain.


