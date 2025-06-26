New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - A new report by DesignRush found that a top marketing campaign starts with 1.3 million cups of coffee. DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace, studied 569 real marketing campaigns across the U.S. In doing so, it looked at project timelines, team sizes, and daily coffee habits.

The team used three cups per person per day as the standard, based on the amount that previous research says helps with focus and brain performance.

What the Data Shows:

Average campaign : 2,293 cups

: 2,293 cups Max recorded : Over 23,000 cups

: Over 23,000 cups Top industry by total consumption: Software & IT - 101,040 cups

by total consumption: Software & IT - 101,040 cups The most caffeinated sectors per campaign are: eCommerce marketers top the list with 3,474 cups per campaign Beauty industry teams follow close behind at 2,889 cups per campaign



DesignRush collected this data from top creative agencies across tech, retail, healthcare, and more. The coffee math:



The Coffee Equation:

3 cups/day × team size × project days = total cups per campaign

Why It Matters

In an industry known for tight deadlines and long hours, caffeine remains a staple productivity tool. And this DesignRush study quantifies that impact.

A Note from DesignRush

"We talk about budgets and deadlines all the time," says Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager at DesignRush. "But this study shows something we often forget-ideas take energy."



"Coffee helps creative teams stay focused and get things done. Now we know how much it really takes," Ferruggia adds.

This report offers a fun but honest look at the behind-the-scenes effort that powers the marketing industry - one cup at a time.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

