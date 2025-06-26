Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: 894648 | ISIN: US5398301094 | Ticker-Symbol: LOM
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 12:14
392,75 Euro
-0,19 % -0,75
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 01:43 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2025 dividend of $3.30 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 26, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 2, 2025.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

© 2025 PR Newswire
