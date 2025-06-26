Cornex CEO Dai Deming discusses battery prices and R&D prospects in an exclusive interview with pv magazine. He says the company's effective production capacity exceeded 110 GWh in the first quarter of 2025, ranking second in the lithium-ion battery industry. Eckhart Gouras: What's your view on the intense price competition in the energy storage market right now? Dai Deming: First off, I think the energy transition is an inevitable trend of our times as we work toward carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. Sure, the competition is fierce, but I believe that's actually driving progress and innovation. ...

