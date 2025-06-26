Procurement and works packages for what is set to be one of the largest solar farms connected to Australia's main electricity grid are now live with developer Genex Power seeking expressions of interest from trade contractors and suppliers for the Bulli Creek Solar project. From pv magazine Australia Renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power and EPC contractor PCL Construction have announced that procurement and work packages are now open for the 775 MW first stage of the Bulli Creek solar project being developed in Australia. The project incorporates more than 1. 5 million bifacial ...

