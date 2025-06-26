Icon Group, a global leader in integrated cancer care, has announced a significant new agreement with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, involving an investment of more than USD $18.7 million to expand access to cutting-edge, world-class cancer treatment technology across the United Kingdom.

The agreement includes the rollout of Varian's advanced TrueBeam linear accelerators, along with next-generation imaging and software platforms such as RapidArc Dynamic (RAD), HyperSight, IDENTIFY, and a continued pipeline of new technology, designed to deliver faster, highly precise, patient-centred care.

This investment reinforces Icon's ongoing commitment to increasing access to world-class, precision-led cancer care and marks the first installation of this full suite of comprehensive Varian hardware and software in the UK. The technology will be rolled out across Icon Cancer Centre London and three new locations in Brighton, Warwickshire, and Derby, with further installations planned to support Icon's growing footprint in the region.

Icon Europe CEO, Aldo Rolfo said this technology will increase access to world-class care.

"At Icon, we're market leaders in introducing the absolute latest in radiotherapy technologies and treatments and ensuring we increase access to world-class care to communities we serve," said Aldo.

"This large investment with Varian enables us to continue leading in precision cancer care and improving access to treatment and better outcomes for patients across the UK."

Enhancing patient experience and outcomes

The new agreement will introduce Varian's most innovative technologies to UK patients, delivering faster treatment times, more precise imaging and delivery, and streamlined workflows that aim to improve the overall treatment experience:

TrueBeam - an advanced linear accelerator (radiation therapy treatment machine) designed to deliver high-speed, image-guided radiation therapy for a wide range of cancers.

- an advanced linear accelerator (radiation therapy treatment machine) designed to deliver high-speed, image-guided radiation therapy for a wide range of cancers. RapidArc Dynamic (RAD) a state-of-the-art planning and delivery platform that reduces treatment planning time by up to 70% while enhancing plan quality and reducing dose exposure to critical organs.

a state-of-the-art planning and delivery platform that reduces treatment planning time by up to 70% while enhancing plan quality and reducing dose exposure to critical organs. HyperSight advanced cone-beam CT imaging delivering clearer, faster images, that enhance anatomical visualisation and support more precise treatment delivery, while also helping streamline workflows by reducing image acquisition time.

advanced cone-beam CT imaging delivering clearer, faster images, that enhance anatomical visualisation and support more precise treatment delivery, while also helping streamline workflows by reducing image acquisition time. IDENTIFY real-time surface-guided radiotherapy (SGRT) that increases treatment accuracy and can significantly reduce, and in many cases eliminate, the need for permanents tattoo markings, a sometime unfriendly reminder of a patient's diagnosis.

The first installations will take place at Icon Cancer Centre London, with other sites following later in 2026.

Icon Group's UK Chief Medical Officer, Dr Penny Kechagioglou said this new technology is a game-changer.

"This technology marks a new benchmark for radiotherapy in the UK," said Dr Kechagioglou.

"There is currently an underutilisation of radiotherapy treatment, with fewer than 30% of cancer patients receiving it, less than the global recommended rate of 40 50% of cancer diagnosis1

"This is a real win for cancer patients who will benefit from timely access to highly advanced non-invasive radiotherapy designed to improve both patient experience and outcomes."

Head of Varian Europe, Middle East and Africa, Virve Sarja is looking forward to rolling out this technology.

"We're proud to strengthen our collaboration with Icon in the UK," said Virve.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to cutting edge radiotherapy technologies in the region and redefining what's possible in cancer treatment. By combining innovation with a strong focus on patient care, we're helping to raise the standard of treatment and move closer to a world without fear of cancer."

About Icon Group

Icon Group is a leading integrated cancer care provider with a global reach across Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Mainland China and the United Kingdom.

Icon is built on a strong but simple mission to deliver the best care possible to as many people as possible, as close to home as possible. The group brings together all aspects of quality cancer care including medical oncology, haematology, radiation oncology, research, theranostics, pharmacy and compounding to deliver a truly integrated, end-to-end seamless service for cancer patients. With more than 3,500 team members, a network of more than 350 doctors, over 55 cancer centres, six compounding facilities and operational support of 70 plus pharmacies, Icon is delivering world-leading care and helping address the global cancer burden.

For more information visit http://www.icongroup.global and follow Icon Group on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/icon-group

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

Icon and Varian's global partnership

Icon Group and Varian have a long history of collaboration in delivering advanced cancer care across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and now the UK. Icon clinicians and medical professionals are active members of Varian's global AI and RapidArc Dynamic consortiums and are engaged in clinical research and product development initiatives worldwide.

The expanded partnership in the UK also builds on a five-year professional services and research agreement between Icon and Varian established in 2022 and highlights a shared commitment to innovation, access, and improved patient outcomes.

