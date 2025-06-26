Recent research conducted in Italy by Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, with support from Barilla Group, has explored the psychological and emotional effects of pasta consumption. The research team led by Professor Francesco Pagnini, a clinical psychologist with previous academic affiliations at Harvard University, investigates the relationship between pasta consumption and emotional well-being. The findings, published in the journal Food Science Nutrition, suggest that pasta consumption is associated with increased happiness, reduced stress, and improved quality of life.

The study titled "Pasta, what a feeling! A multi-method study on the relationship between pasta consumption and happiness" used an observational design to examine the unique emotional and psychological effect of pasta. Unlike other foods, the study, with a focus on the Italian market, revealed that pasta seems to boost happiness and reduce stress, particularly when enjoyed in social settings like family dinners or gatherings with friends.

The first part of the research involved a sample of 1,532 Italian participants. Data were collected through surveys and reveal that 41% of respondents associate pasta with family, while 21% link it to positive emotions,10% to the pleasure of eating pasta, and 7% to comfort and relaxation.

"Our research indicates that the simple act of sharing a pasta meal can create lasting emotional connections and provide comfort like no other," comments Professor Pagnini -"According to this study, no other carbohydrate-based food such as rice, bread, pizza, or other nutritional options is able to trigger such an increase in happiness as pasta when consumed with others. The data suggest that the combination of pasta and social interaction significantly boosts happiness levels."

"This study reaffirms how pasta's delightful taste and nourishing qualities can bring a sense of happiness to everyday life." says Valeria Rapetti, R&D Global Nutrition and Wellbeing Director of Barilla Group. "This study beautifully captures how pasta brings people together, creating moments of happiness."

The study underscores the importance of considering the psychological and social dimensions of food consumption, especially pasta, shown by this key data:

Pasta is a regular choice for 44% of participants, who enjoy it 2-3 times a week, and nearly 23,9% make it a daily habit.

Pasta is linked to feelings of satiety (34%), satisfaction (29%), happiness (10%).

Emotional associations include family (41%), positive emotions (21%), and comfort (7%).

