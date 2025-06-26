GL Communications, Inc.: GL Elevates 100G Ethernet Testing with PacketExpert 100G

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 26, 2025enables testing across several high-speed Ethernet ports in parallel. This allows network engineers to verify performance and reliability more efficiently, while also saving space and reducing equipment needs in labs and production setups.

[Refer to packetexpert100g-multiport.jpg]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, "GL's PacketExpert 100Gis a scalable, multi-functional network testing appliance for comprehensive Ethernet and IP testing at speeds up to 100 Gbps. It integrates a high-performance PC with specialized NICs, GL's PacketExpertsoftware, and optimized hardware for processing, storage, and cooling. The system supports 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps Ethernet ports, with up to eight ports capable of simultaneous wirespeed traffic generation and reception."

A web-based interface allows multiple users to remotely access and control devices, enabling centralized management of large multi-port test setups. Python scripting further enhances efficiency by enabling repeatable, scalable, and fully remote execution of complex test scenarios.

Multi-port testing is essential to validate that devices with multiple high-speed ports can simultaneously handle diverse traffic streams at full line rate without errors or degradation-ensuring reliable, high-density performance in real-world environments.

PacketExpert 100G supports flexible multi-port configurations using dual 100G ports with breakout cables and adapters. A single 100G port can be split into four 25G ports via a QSFP28 to 4 × SFP28 cable (4 x 25G), while a 40G port can be split into four 10G ports using a QSFP to 4 × SFP+ cable (4 x 10G), enabling simultaneous multi-rate testing without additional hardware.

[Refer to Port Settings for 4 x 25G Modeand Port Settings for 4 x 10G Mode]

In 4 × 25G or 4 × 10G modes, PacketExpert 100G activates four independent ports (Port 1 to Port 4) for concurrent Ethernet interface testing. This setup reduces device and cable requirements, saves rack space, and boosts efficiency in lab and production environments.

PacketExpert 100G supports up to eight 100G ports in a 4U rack-mount chassis using multiple network interface cards, enabling extensive multi-port scalability. It performs Bit Error Rate Testing (BERT) and RFC 2544 throughput and latency measurements on up to 8 ports for 100G, 50G, 40G, and 1G, and up to 16 ports for 10G and 25G. The platform handles up to 128 unique streams (16 per port), scalable to 256 streams for 10G and 25G, allowing comprehensive ExpertSAM (ITU-T Y.1564) service activation testing.

With flexible multi-rate port breakout, high-density scalability, and wide stream support, PacketExpert 100G is a critical tool for validating multi-port Ethernet performance in demanding network environments.

The solution offers a full suite of test applications from physical to transport layers. These include Bit Error Rate Testingfor verifying physical link integrity, Smart Loopback Testingfor quick link verification, RFC 2544for standardized benchmarking of throughput, packet loss, latency, and burst performance, ExpertSAMfor validating SLAs across multiple streams, and Multi-Stream Traffic Generator and Analyzerfor simulating and monitoring real-world traffic. These applications support testing across Layer 2 (Ethernet), Layer 2.5 (VLAN or MPLS), Layer 3 (IPv4 or IPv6), and Layer 4 (UDP), ensuring networks are fully prepared for high-speed, multi-service deployments.

PacketExpert 100G provides advanced support for SyncE, enabling precise clock synchronization validation in high-speed Ethernet networks. It continuously monitors the incoming clock's Quality Level using background heartbeat messages and instantly flags any degradation-crucial for time-sensitive applications like mobile backhaul, data centers, and industrial networks.

Using Precision Time Protocol (PTP), PacketExpert 100G synchronizes accurately with the network's master clock, ensuring proper time alignment across devices. This is essential for timing-critical tests such as RFC 2544 latency and ExpertSAM SLA validation, delivering reliable and repeatable delay and jitter measurements in complex Ethernet and IP environments.

PacketExpert 100G includes robust Python APIs for automation and regression testing, ideal for continuous integration workflows. Users can remotely configure ports, run tests like BERT, RFC 2544, and Y.1564, and collect results programmatically. The platform supports parallel test execution across multiple ports and devices (1G to 100G), with real-time result monitoring and alerting-ensuring fast, repeatable, and fully automated validation of high-speed Ethernet networks.

[Refer to Multi-port Python Script]

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com