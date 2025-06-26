Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Tailored for Small Spaces: Sungrow Unveils ECO-Balcony Solution

MUNICH, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balcony PV systems are rapidly becoming the energy solution of choice for a growing number of European households. Recently, Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, launched its ECO-Balcony Solution, a product specifically designed for small spaces such as balconies, gardens, and patios. Available in 450 W and 800 W options, the system combines lightweight design, intelligent features, and minimalist aesthetics to redefine the residential energy experience.

Effortless DIY Installation - Simple Even for Beginners

The ECO-Balcony Solution features a compact and lightweight design. The S800S microinverter, for example, is roughly the size of a standard book, and the ergonomic grip on the back allows for easy one-handed operation, making it easy to install independently. With its plug & play setup, wiring can be completed in just three steps. The system supports a single-string input current of 16 A, fully compatible with mainstream PV modules, and meets a wide range of user installation needs.

Comprehensive Protection for Safety on All Fronts - Personal, Data, and Property

The ECO-Balcony Solution is equipped with robust hardware and software-level protection mechanisms. On the hardware side, it adopts Staubli standard connectors to ensure high-reliability module connections. The DC side voltage is kept below 60 V, eliminating risks of electrical hazards. With an IP67 ingress protection rating, it is dust- and waterproof - capable to withstand submersion in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes, offering reliable protection in cases of heavy rain or accidental water exposure. C5-level corrosion resistance ensures stable performance in coastal environments subject to salt spray, ensuring no degradation in the connectors or rusting. The system complies with EMC Class B standards and has passed rigorous local VDE certification in Germany, safeguarding the household electrical environment.

On the software front, all data from the ECO-Balcony Solution is stored locally, a rare feature in the industry. Our balcony PV solutions comply with both the RED EN 18031 series of European Cybersecurity Standards for radio equipment and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This end-to-end protection covers communication, system, application, and data layers, delivering comprehensive security for user information.

Smart Control at a Glance, Transparent Energy Gains

Built not only with WLAN Antenna, but with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the ECO-Balcony Solution automatically identifies connected devices in just 3 seconds and connects to its monitoring APP within 30 seconds. Through the Sungrow iSolarCloud platform, users can remotely monitor real-time power generation flow, status, revenue, and carbon reduction metrics. Beyond that, the system proactively issues early warnings for PV system anomalies, enabling early detection, intervention, and repair. It is possible to access to our support directly on the app.

From hardware to software, the ECO-Balcony Solution embraces minimalist design aesthetics. The hardware features a sleek silver-gray finish with clean and modern lines, perfectly designed for heat transfer dissipation, seamlessly blending into contemporary home environments. The iSolarCloud platform adopts a card-based layout and scene-driven interface, making energy management intuitive and efficient. With best-in-class performance and aesthetics, the ECO-Balcony Solution reimagines what's possible for balcony PV, empowering every household to enjoy efficient green energy and a more relaxed, sustainable lifestyle, all within a small footprint.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

