KOORUI Launches Multi-Model Monitor Lineup Globally, Strengthening Its Presence in Key Markets

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025's panel expertise, has announced the global release of five new monitors: G2741L, G2411P, 34E6UC, 27E6CA, and E2412F. The launch spans a wide range of use cases-from high-refresh-rate gaming to immersive work displays and affordable everyday options-demonstrating KOORUI's ongoing effort to serve the evolving needs of users around the world.

This new lineup reflects a thoughtful approach to product design. The G2411P cater to gamers with smooth 200Hz performance and vibrant visuals. The 34E6UC and 27E6CA feature curved displays and wide formats for enhanced productivity,while the slim and practical E2412F offers a reliable solution for efficient office work.

*KOORUI's new releases level up your gaming with next-level power

"Every screen we make is designed with real usage in mind," said a KOORUI marketing representative Mr.Hunter. "We believe technology should adapt to people's lives-not the other way around."

Global demand for monitors continues to grow, driven by hybrid work, online learning, and entertainment. By offering multiple models in one coordinated release, KOORUI aims to simplify choice while giving users across different regions access to well-balanced, purpose-driven products.

While not part of a dedicated campaign, the timing of this launch aligns with Amazon Prime Day in the U.S., taking place from July 15 to 16 (PDT)-one of the most anticipated global shopping events. KOORUI will be participating with thoughtfully crafted pricing on select models, delivering surprising value without compromising on design, performance, or reliability. It marks an important step in KOORUI's journey toward greater global reach, with expanded availability across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

As KOORUI continues to grow, it remains focused on making quality display technology more accessible-one screen at a time.

Powered by HKC's semiconductor display expertise, KOORUIblends innovative panel manufacturing with human-centered product design. Its monitor lineup empowers creators, gamers, and professionals around the globe with reliable, high-performance visual solutions.

