Regulatory News:

Titan Cement International S.A. (TCI), the parent company of TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC), has changed its legal name to Titan S.A., following approval at its Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders. This milestone marks a new chapter in the Group's 123-year history. The ticker symbol TITC remains unchanged on both Euronext and the Athens Exchange.

The simplified name reflects a unified, forward-looking identity aligned with the Group's global presence, purpose, and strategic priorities. It underscores ?????'s transformation into a modern industrialist, provider of sustainable building materials and solutions, while staying true to its heritage, values, and strong brand recognition across all markets.

The company's logo and tagline, "Building a better world together," refreshed in 2024, will continue to represent its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and value creation. It highlights TITAN's dedication to sustainability and to transitioning to more innovative operations, products, and solutions.

As part of this transition, the company has also adopted a new domain: www.titanmaterials.com,reinforcing its focus on high-performance materials that shape a sustainable future.

"Our evolution into a truly diversified building and infrastructure materials company and our ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation are embodied in this identity update", said Marcel Cobuz, Chair of the Group Executive Committee of TITAN Group. "The new name and web domain presence better communicate our capabilities and ambition, as we shape the future of building materials everywhere we operate."

A purpose-driven company with a strong set of core values

Guided by the purpose of 'making the world around us a safe, sustainable, and enjoyable place to live', TITAN accelerates its progress and actively contributes to a more innovative and sustainable industry.

All efforts are based on four core values that serve as the bedrock of the company's culture:

We Care about people, customers, communities, and the planet

We Dare to innovate, challenge, and lead

We Build to Last delivering enduring value

We Walk the Talk with integrity and action

Comprehensive growth and sustainability for offering customers high-performance, innovative products and solutions

????? has embraced a learning organization mindset, fast-tracking digitalization, customer-centric tools, and data-driven innovation across its cement, aggregates, ready mix concrete, and alternative cementitious materials operations.

Under its Growth Strategy, the company is accelerating efforts in the following areas:

Investment in alternative cementitious materials

Expansion of core cement, aggregates, and ready-mix concrete businesses

Launch of TITAN Edge family of products and brands: high-performance, low-carbon products, digital, and circular solutions

Expansion of TITAN Premier: premium construction materials services

Establishment of innovation hubs and enhanced R&D and new ventures across markets

The name change symbolizes continuity with renewed ambition, reaffirming the company's identity as TITAN and reinforcing its commitment to shaping a sustainable future for the building materials industry.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The parent company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

Contacts:

media@titanmaterials.com