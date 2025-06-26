Berkeley SkyDeck: Waypoint AI Raises $3.1M Pre-Seed Round; Deploys first AI Customer Support Engineer for industry leaders including ClickHouse and Kpler.

Backed by 42CAP and Dreamcraft Ventures, Waypoint AI is helping fast-growing software companies reclaim 15% of engineering capacity spent on customer-reported escalations.

SILICON VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Waypoint AI , the AI customer support engineer that triages, investigates and resolves product defects, is announcing a $3.1 million pre-seed round led by 42CAP and Dreamcraft Ventures, with participation from Berkeley SkyDeck Fund and Lumiere AI Ventures.

Founded in 2024 by Tomas Polivka, Steve Boogar and Liam Boogar-Azoulay, Waypoint AI has developed its AI Customer Support Engineer to supercharge escalation management, the most expensive cross-department challenge facing software organizations. Waypoint AI automates intake, triage and escalation report generation for customer support teams; assists with investigation and resolution for engineers; and generates detailed timelines and postmortems for incident commanders.

"As organizations scale, software maintenance eats an increasing portion of engineering resources. Intelligent escalation automation is a strategic lever for leaders to unlock critical support and engineering capacity while improving CSAT" said Steve Boogar, CEO of Waypoint AI.

Enterprise software leaders including Kpler and Clickhouse have seen their mean time to resolution (MTTR) cut in half in a matter of weeks, recapturing engineering capacity lost to reactively triaging issues. Waypoint AI embeds in clients' existing support, engineering and chat systems to proactively engage on new escalations.

"Our philosophy is to back exceptional, product-driven founders with global ambition" said Thomas Wilke, General Partner at 42CAP. "The Waypoint AI team embodies this spirit. They are not just data-driven; they are using AI to fundamentally reshape how software companies operate by tackling one of their most expensive cross-departmental challenges. Their commitment to building a category-defining, intelligent automation platform is exactly what we look for, and we are thrilled to partner with them on their journey."

The newly added funds enable Waypoint AI to rapidly grow its Prague-based engineering office as they continue to scale the platform to meet customer demand.

Waypoint AI is a Silicon Valley startup founded in 2024 to automate software maintenance so engineers can focus on development. Their flagship product generates deflection and escalation remediation paths leveraging large language models (LLMs) and their proprietary Escalation Graph which stitches together tribal knowledge buried in documentation, chat threads, support and engineering tickets comments, commit notes and internal tools.

42CAP invests in early-stage technology companies across Europe with global ambition. The team behind 42CAP consists of seasoned entrepreneurs who have transitioned into investors. With Hybris and eCircle, they previously built two of Europe's largest B2B software companies, culminating in $1.6b cash exits to SAP and Teradata, respectively. The 42CAP credo "Peers amongst Entrepreneurs" is reflected in our investment approach, with which we support B2B data- and technology-driven business models, product-focused founders and sustainable venture development.

Dreamcraft Ventures is a Danish venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies. Dreamcraft invests in pre-seed and seed stage Digital Entertainment and B2B SaaS companies in the Nordics and Europe and supports them in achieving the next rounds of funding. Dreamcraft has raised two funds and its portfolio companies include Baller League, AirHelp, Kvantify, MannyAI and GRID.

