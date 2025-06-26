Sama Achieves B Corp Recertification and Releases 2024 Impact Report

Company's B Impact score climbed 19.9 points, while its 2024 initiatives cut carbon footprint 17.1%, shifted 23% of electricity to renewables, and deepened career-building programs for East African talent

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Sama, the leader in purpose-built, responsible enterprise AI with agile data labeling for model training and performance evaluation, today announced its successful recertification as a Certified B Corporation, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to balancing profit with purpose. The recertification comes alongside the release of Sama's 2024 Annual Impact Report, which details the company's progress across key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Sama received an overall B Impact score of 118.4 from B Corp, up from 98.5 at initial certification in 2020. The new score affirms Sama's progress across governance, workforce development, community impact and environmental stewardship, exceeding the 80-point threshold required for B Corp status and more than doubling the median score of ordinary businesses. Full results of Sama's score can be found here.

B Corp companies are pioneers in establishing a fair, inclusive and regenerative economy, measured according to stringent criteria by B Lab across operations, including governance, community involvement, environmental impact and more.

"We are thrilled to recertify as B Corp, which offers independent proof that responsible AI can, and must, deliver measurable benefits to both people and planet," said Wendy Gonzalez, CEO of Sama. "Raising our score nearly 20 points reflects the thousands of decisions our teams made in recent years to embed ethics, transparency and sustainability deep into our business model."

Sama's recently published 2024 Impact Report details a year of accelerated stakeholder value that included:

17.1% reduction in absolute carbon emissions from the 2023 baseline, advancing the company's Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated targets.

23% of global electricity sourced from renewables, supported by partnerships with San Francisco's CleanSF program and Kenya's Malindi Solar Farm.

New professional development and mentorship programs linking senior leaders with emerging talent in Kenya and Uganda, alongside the continuation of the Sama Scholarship Program for degree completion and launching key training programs to advance AI skills for digital workers.

A successful Give Work Challenge, which included issuing new grants to high-potential social enterprises in East Africa through the Leila Janah Foundation.

Sama was recently recognized as one of the top three Inspiring Workplaces in 2025 across the Middle East and Africa, one of only two tech companies and the sole data-annotation provider on the list. The company was also recognized by Newsweek on its Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity lists.

About B Lab Africa

B Lab Africa is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies-known as B Corps-who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes over 9,500 B Corps in 104 countries and 160 industries, and over 6,100 companies in Africa manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. https://b-labafrica.net/

About Sama

Sama is a global leader in data annotation solutions for computer vision, generative AI and large language models. Our solutions minimize the risk of model failure and lower the total cost of ownership through an enterprise ready ML-powered platform and SamaIQ, actionable data insights uncovered by proprietary algorithms and a highly skilled on-staff team of over 5,000 data experts. 40% of FAANG companies and other major Fortune 50 enterprises, including GM, Ford and Microsoft, trust Sama to help deliver industry-leading ML models.

Driven by a mission to expand opportunities for underserved individuals through the digital economy, Sama is a certified B-Corp and has impacted more than 69,000 people since 2008. An MIT-led Randomized Controlled Trial has validated that Sama's training and employment programs generated meaningful employment- and income-related outcomes. For more information, visit www.sama.com.

Sama Media Contact:

press@samasource.org

SOURCE: Sama

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sama-achieves-b-corp-recertification-and-releases-2024-impact-re-1043219