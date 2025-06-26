RWS, a content solutions company powered by technology and human expertise, has acquired the intellectual property behind Papercup's breakthrough AI dubbing technology known for its unique ability to reproduce a speaker's tone, pace and emotion faithfully.

The acquisition is a strategic step in RWS's wider plan to embed advanced AI across its technology stack, accelerating its ability to support clients with multilingual video, voice and content localization across multiple formats and channels.

Papercup's technology combines state-of-the-art voice synthesis, thousands of unique AI voices and editorial tools for human language specialists to fine-tune the output offering control and quality output comparable to human dubbing by actors and artists, at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time.

"The acquisition of Papercup's market-leading technology marks our intention to transform all forms of enterprise content, making it easier for businesses to connect to global audiences," said Ben Faes, CEO of RWS. "Integrating this hybrid AI capability into our own solutions perfectly aligns with the demand for scale and quality in this exploding multimedia space."

While AI-only dubbing tools often fall short on critical elements like timing, voice consistency and speaker identification, RWS's hybrid approach puts humans in the loop to optimize tone, pacing and accuracy enabling video dubbing that's both scalable and brand-consistent.

With access to RWS's 1,800 in-house linguists and a global network of over 40,000 language experts, enterprise clients can expect to unlock new value from video content that was once too expensive or complex to localize from corporate communications and training to marketing and social media-related content. Papercup's technology will now sit alongside RWS's existing suite of language technologies including Language Weaver for neural machine translation and the Trados platform.

