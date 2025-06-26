Revenue Analytics, a leader in smart, AI-powered revenue optimization, today announced its acquisition of Climber, a Portugal-based Revenue Management Software (RMS) company serving boutique, independent, and regional chains across Europe, the Americas, and Brazil, where it is the market leader. The acquisition marks a strategic step in Revenue Analytics' global growth strategy, expanding its product portfolio and accelerating its reach in key international markets.

Climber provides an intelligent, self-learning pricing platform that integrates directly with a hotel's reservation system and leverages market demand signals including local events, city demand and market share, and competitors' data to automate pricing decisions. With a focus on ease of use, fast deployment, and automation, they have been replacing time-consuming manual pricing processes and helping hoteliers capture incremental revenue with precision. In addition to its flagship RMS platform, Climber also offers Climber Market Strategy (CMS) a powerful tool that delivers aggregated market share data across 40+ cities in Brazil and Portugal.

Climber has experienced rapid growth, expanding at a 30% year-over-year rate, and holds a strong market position in Brazil and Latin America, alongside its growing European footprint.

"This is an investment in accelerated growth and global expansion," said Bill Brewster, CEO of Revenue Analytics. "Climber not only extends our reach in Europe and Latin America, but also brings us a talented team and a product that complements our mission to deliver pricing precision at scale. Together, we're creating a broader, more accessible suite of tools for the global hospitality market."

"We're thrilled to join the Revenue Analytics team," said Mario Mouraz, founder of Climber. "Our missions are aligned we both believe in putting powerful, intelligent pricing tools in the hands of hoteliers. With the scale of Revenue Analytics, we can now deliver an even greater impact and build faster on our vision to democratize Revenue Management."

As part of the acquisition, the full Climber team will join Revenue Analytics. The company, recently named a Built In Best Place to Work, is excited to welcome Climber's talent into its award-winning culture. This move strengthens Revenue Analytics' ability to serve a global customer base while expanding its presence across Europe and Latin America. The combined entity will a serve a portfolio of over 10,000 hotels across the globe including some of the most iconic and respected names in hospitality and will launch a new office in Portugal, reinforcing their strategic growth across Europe.

About Revenue Analytics

Revenue Analytics transforms complex data into a competitive advantage. As a leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, its innovative solutions help businesses boost profits and drive sales performance through actionable insights and predictive analytics. Revenue Analytics empowers smarter pricing decisions that drive bigger profits. Learn how to unlock the full potential of revenue management at https://revenueanalytics.com.

About Climber

Climber is a cloud-based Revenue Management Software (RMS) company helping small hotel chains across Europe and Latin America maximize profitability. Its intelligent, automated platform replaces manual analysis with actionable pricing recommendations, enabling hoteliers to focus on what they do best delivering exceptional guest experiences. To learn more visit https://climberrms.com.

