Despite signs of a turnaround at Greetz and hopes of stability in the Experiences business, it is the core UK Moonpig brand that continues to drive the group. Here, total orders and gift attach rates continued to rise in FY25, boosting its margins and generating the cash flow necessary to invest in all three brands. CEO Nickyl Raithatha has announced his departure in the next 12 months, leaving the group in a strong financial and operational position

