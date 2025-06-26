Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.: SUS ENVIRONMENT Enters Central Asia, Building a Green Silk Road through Waste-to-energy

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past week, SUS Environment, as the global leading comprehensive environmental service provider, was invited to participate in Eco Expo Central Asia 2025 and the Second China-Central Asia Summit, aiming to contribute to the environmental protection efforts and sustainability in the Central Asia region and to the construction of a green Belt and Road.

Deepen cooperation among Central Asian countries, building a greener future for Central Asia

On June 19, 2025, SUS Environment was invited to participate in the Eco Expo Central Asia 2025, held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. Leveraging its outstanding technologies and extensive experience in the waste-to-energy field, SUS Environment attracted widespread attention from guests across Central Asia. Aziz Abdukhakimov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, visited SUS Environment's booth to gain an in-depth insight into the company's cutting-edge waste-to-energy technologies and successful project implementations both domestically and internationally.

During interactions and negotiations with government representatives, industry professionals, and academic experts from Central Asian nations, SUS Environment reiterated its commitment to expanding investments in Uzbekistan, actively participating in the development and operation of additional waste-to-energy projects, and jointly driving sustainable growth across Central Asia.

Focusing on technology and talent to support university development in Kazakhstan

On June 16, during the Second China-Central Asia Summit, Shi Liang, International Deputy General Manager of SUS International, signed a cross-border cooperation agreement with a prominent university in Kazakhstan. The partnership aims to jointly cultivate specialized talent in environmental governance and solid waste treatment. This initiative aims to enhance Kazakhstan's waste management capabilities and promoting the country's transition to green energy.

The collaboration emphasizes technology transfer and talent localization. Leveraging its cutting-edge waste-to-energy technologies-including intelligent incineration systems and EU-level emission standard processes, and operational expertise in developing "garden-style" factories, SUS International will provide technical training and practical resources. The collaboration will directly support Kazakhstan's ongoing waste-to-energy projects.

From Waste to Wonder, and do something together for global environmental protection. SUS Environment exemplifies industrial-ecological synergy for the China-Central Asia Community with a Shared Future, jointly promoting the development of the environmental protection industry in the Central Asian region and painting a new picture of the "Green Silk Road."

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider. As of December 2024, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 89 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 287 waste-to-energy plants across the world, comprising 532 incineration lines, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.

