Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
26.06.2025 12:58 Uhr
AGI Technology Co., Ltd: Born for Switch - AGI Technology Launches High-Speed microSD Express Card TF338

TAIPEI , Taiwan, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the new storage standard adopted by Nintendo Switch 2, AGI proudly announces the release of the TF338 microSD Express card. Built on the microSD Express standard and powered by the PCIe Gen3 x1 interface with NVMe protocol, the TF338 delivers performance far beyond traditional microSD cards-offering up to 800MB/s read and 700MB/s write speeds for lightning-fast game loading and data transfer.

microSD Express TF338

Compared to previous UHS-I microSD cards, microSD Express offers more than 4 times faster speeds, approaching SSD-level performance. This makes the TF338 an ideal solution for both high-performance gaming and mobile content creation. The card is backward compatible with UHS-I devices and has passed multiple durability tests-ensuring water, dust, shock, and temperature resistance for stable operation across demanding environments.

AGI Technology states that the TF338 is not only engineered for next-generation gaming consoles, but also reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to next-level storage innovation-empowering gamers and creators with reliable, efficient, and ultra-portable memory solutions.

For additional product details and specifications, please visit: https://agi-gear.com/product/tf338-microsd-express/

About AGI
AGI is a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. With a commitment to offering cutting-edge storage capacity and superior performance, AGI empowers users with reliable solutions for an enhanced digital experience.

Contact Information
Sales Team
sales@agi-tech.com.tw
+886-2-27937256

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fded8c06-36d2-413a-8655-0cf49e7040e3


