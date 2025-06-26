Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast. In today's episode, Cali Van Zant hosts a top tier Silver discussion featuring renowned mining investment expert, Chris Temple, editor and publisher of The National Investor, and Apollo Silver Corp 's . (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) management; Chairman Andy Bowering and recently appointed President and CEO, Ross McElroy.

Exploring Mining's Silver Discussion with Apollo Silver, and Mining Expert Chris Temple

Ross McElroy joined Apollo following the successful acquisition of Fission Uranium, a company he co-founded and led as CEO, by Paladin Energy in a $1.14 billion transaction. He is a professional geologist with over 38 years of mining industry experience, both in operational and corporate roles, having worked with majors, mid-tiers, and juniors.

For investors following the silver market and silver stocks, the podcast explores silver's current market, with Temple noting its technical improvement and chronic supply shortfalls. McElroy highlights silver's 25% price surge over the past six months, outpacing gold.

The episode also dives into Apollo's strategic advancements and updates on their flagship Calico (California) project and Cinco de Mayo (Mexico) project. The company recently expanded the Calico Project land package by over 285%. Already the one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in the US, the additional Calico claims form just one part of Apollo's aggressive growth strategy. Cinco de Mayo in Mexico is a silver-zinc asset with a historic resource of 50 million ounces of silver and 1.8 billion pounds of zinc.

The combined expertise of the three panel members provides investors with in-depth perspective and insight into what it takes to build a successful mining company in today's silver market.

Listen to the podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/silver-s-next-big-surge-apollo-silver-s-mining-legends-discuss-with-chris-temple--66749524

Watch on YouTube:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hanjN7J3QhE

About Apollo Silver (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF)

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

Corporate Presentation: https://apollosilver.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/APGO-Investor-Presentation-2025-06-13.pdf

About Chris Temple

Chris Temple is editor and publisher of The National Investor. He has had an over 40-year career now in the financial/investment industry. Temple is a sought-after guest on radio stations, podcasts, blogs and the like all across North America, as well as a sought-after speaker for organizations. His ability to help average investors unravel, understand and navigate today's markets is unparalleled; and his ability to uncover "off-the-radar" companies is likewise.

https://www.nationalinvestor.com/

