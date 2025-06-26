EDITED's Data-Driven Excellence Awards recognize standout retailers changing the world with data.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, is excited to share the winners of its Data-Driven Excellence Awards, presented at the company's premier, customer-exclusive event, EDITED Elevate 2025, held in both NYC and London.

The Data-Driven Excellence Awards celebrate retailers and individuals who use data to push the industry forward, transforming decision-making, fueling innovation, and driving measurable impact.

"We're proud to celebrate the companies and individuals who are combining our advanced AI and powerful data with their deep industry expertise to transform insight into revenue-driving, profit-growing action," said Doug Kofoid, CEO at EDITED.

Innovation Leader Company Award

This award recognizes retail organizations that exemplify excellence in using data to fuel innovation, optimize strategy, and lead in an increasingly competitive market.

The 2025 winners are:

adidas

Marks Spencer Fashion Home Beauty

N Brown

Burlington Stores

Community Champion Individual Award

This award honors standout individuals who lead by example: championing data-driven decision-making, sharing knowledge, and inspiring teams within their organizations and across the broader retail community.

The 2025 winners are:

Eva Novorolnikova Pricing Analyst, Harrods

Stephanie Gilbert Insights Executive, New Look

Edna Santizo Merchandise Manager, Intradeco

These leading companies and individuals are setting new standards for what's possible through collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to data excellence.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250626063606/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Press@edited.com