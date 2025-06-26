Pacific Defense, the leading provider of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products, announced it has secured the inaugural launch for its Moonraker MOSA space Radio Frequency (RF) payload on board the K2 Space Gravitas Mission in February 2026. The mission includes a series of multi-orbit Space Situational Awareness (SSA) demonstrations showcasing the payload's mission flexibility.

Moonraker is a RF sensing and high-performance computing (HPC) Payload for Space Situational Awareness (SSA). The payload demonstrates the rapidly deliverable, mission-flexible modular open systems approach (MOSA).

Moonraker is a 3U Open VPX multi-function, RF payload with application software capable of performing a range of RF missions that fundamentally changes the cost, schedule, and deployment concept for responsive space missions. Designed for SSA, Moonraker payload architecture fully supports a range of receive and transmit Electromagnetic Spectrum Operation (EMSO) functions to command the electromagnetic operational environment.

"We're thrilled to take the United States Department of Defense's MOSA initiative to new heights with Moonraker," said Bryan Terlecky, Vice President of Space Systems at Pacific Defense. "As global space competition intensifies, there is a pressing need for adaptable, software-driven solutions that can rapidly evolve to counter emerging threats. This mission marks a significant step in our commitment to providing innovative and flexible solutions for space control".

The on-orbit demonstration, being completed under a contract with the Air Force Research Lab/Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), is a critical milestone for Pacific Defense's Space MOSA payloads and will inform future operational systems. For more information, please visit Space Systems.

