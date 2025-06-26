NEA leads investment in NYC-based SaaS startup building the first data and AI infrastructure layer for private company investors, lenders, and acquirers

Foresight, the New York City based software company on a mission to connect the private market through data, today announced the close of a $5.5 million seed funding round led by NEA with participation from KDX Ventures. In conjunction with the financing, Madison Faulkner, a partner on NEA's Technology Investing Team, will join Foresight's board of directors.

Foresight's founders, Adam Devine (CRO) and Jason Miller (CEO)

Founded in 2023, Foresight helps private market investors, lenders, and acquirers use data to make financial decisions about private companies. Through its proprietary AI-driven data mesh, the Foresight platform unifies data from 50+ sources and applications, including third-party sourcing feeds, CRMs, cap table vendors, shared drives, company KPIs, and fund accounting software. This single source of truth is integrated into the dashboards, analytics, and modeling tools within Foresight's SaaS applications for sourcing, diligence, and post-investment portfolio management.

"Private markets are fragmented-filled with point solutions and siloed data. Everyone is chasing the elusive 'single pane of glass' to make sense of it all," said Jason Miller, Founder CEO, Foresight. "But unifying and structuring that data into a seamless, usable knowledge graph was a fundamental, unsolved problem until Foresight." Miller, a West Point grad and Army veteran, has spent his entire business career building technology for the private markets, including a decade at BlackRock and several years at Point72 and Greycroft, where he identified the ubiquitous problem of siloed data.

"The private market is at the inflection point that every industry goes through during the adoption of new technology and the shift to becoming data-driven," said Adam Devine, Foresight Co-founder and CRO. "Foresight helps every type of private company investor, banker, and acquirer to become powered by data and will enable new ways for market participants to engage, collaborate and transact with one another." Devine is a serial entrepreneur and has led go-to-market for several AI-driven enterprise software companies.

Since launching with founding customers in April 2023, Foresight's software has been deployed within some the most sophisticated venture capital and private equity firms, such as Forerunner and Kleiner Perkins, and the company has created partnerships with several of the private market's biggest data and services companies.

"We believe Foresight enables every type of private company investor, banker, and acquirer to become data-driven," said Madison Faulkner, Partner, NEA. "I have known Jason for years as an industry expert with a deep understanding of how to effectively use data in the private markets. When NEA first saw Foresight's product, we quickly understood the firm-wide value it could deliver-from investing to services and operations. We're thrilled to partner with Jason, Adam, and the team as they work to deliver precision around structured data for private market-focused businesses."

Foresight plans to use the infusion of capital to expand its product and GTM teams and encourages applications through its careers page. The team is headquartered in New York City with a presence in San Francisco.

About Foresight

The smartest private market professionals use Foresight's platform to make their best sourcing, diligence, and portfolio management decisions. Foresight's AI-driven infrastructure unifies every source of pre- and post-investment private company data (sourcing feeds, CRM, KPI, cap table, fund accounting) and builds this single source of truth into SaaS modules for filtering the universe of companies, managing deal pipelines, and collecting, monitoring, and modeling company and fund performance. By solving the industry-wide problem of siloed data and disconnected point tools, Foresight makes each member of every team at a private fund smarter, faster, and more efficient. Foresight's customers range from newer venture managers that want to super-charge growth to global private equity firms committed to data-driven transformation. Foresight is headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco and is backed by NEA, Greycroft, and KDX Ventures. For more information, please visit www.foresightdata.com.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has more than $27 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of investing includes more than 280 portfolio company IPOs and more than 470 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.nea.com.

