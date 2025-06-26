Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Patriot.TV Names Media Visionary JD Rucker President and Chief Operating Officer

Rucker will also become a substantial equity owner of Patriot.TV by vesting a 3% stake per year over a three-year period bringing his stake to 9%.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Patriot.TV, a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC PINK:CBMJ) announced that media visionary JD Rucker has become the Company's President and COO. The announcement comes just two days after it completed an equity partner agreement with 220 Enterprises whereby 220 Enterprises, LP, is now a 40% equity partner in Patriot.TV.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rucker will also become a substantial equity owner of Patriot.TV by vesting a 3% stake per year over a three-year period bringing his stake to 9%. Rucker has also been named to the Board of Directors of Patriot.TV.

JD Rucker is a distinguished conservative media strategist and commentator who has built an impressive reputation both behind the scenes and on-air across a broad spectrum of platforms. He currently also serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Liberty Daily, a prominent conservative news and commentary outlet.

"We are very pleased to have JD as part of the team. He brings a long history of conservative media credentials along with an extensive marketing, technology and sales background" stated CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein.

JD Rucker commented: "I'm deeply honored to join Patriot.TV as President and COO; this is more than a career milestone, it's a calling. My goal is to elevate our platform into the premier home for conservative storytelling, digital innovation, and audience impact. Together with our talented team and supportive partners, we're building a platform that delivers truth, drives engagement, and empowers patriots nationwide. Let's reshape the media landscape, boldly, authentically, and strategically."

Rucker has appeared on prominent conservative cable and streaming networks including Newsmax, One America News, Patriot?TV, Real America's Voice, and others, contributing analysis on political and cultural issues from a distinctively conservative perspective.

Beyond his on-air roles, much of Rucker's impact has been behind the curtain. He has played key operational and strategic roles across multiple conservative media enterprises, helping shape messaging, editorial direction, and growth.

JD Rucker's appointment marks a bold step in Patriot.TV's expansion as he brings unmatched expertise in content strategy, operations, and digital growth. Under his leadership, Patriot.TV aims to deepen its presence in conservative streaming media, broaden its audience reach, and strengthen its position in the national discourse.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Rucker will help guide the platform's long-term strategic direction, including launching original programming, optimizing technology platforms, and executing integrated marketing initiatives.

Patriot.TV is a cutting-edge media platform, now featuring real-time daily news feeds and an expanded lineup of compelling programming. Leveraging a powerful multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches audiences across Patriot.TV, Rumble, Truth Social, X, Roku, and more. This next-generation platform drives revenue growth through a diverse model including sponsorships, targeted advertising, affiliate partnerships, and a new membership program.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform owned 60% by CBMJ and 40% by 220 Enterprises, LP dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a publicly traded media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773

SOURCE: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.

