Filtronic's year-end trading update confirmed that the company closed the year with revenue and EBITDA slightly above our forecasts for FY25 and that the order book and pipeline support market expectations for FY26. With investment made in FY25 and ongoing in FY26 to support higher production volumes, product development and customer account management, the company is making good progress with its strategy of expanding its customer base, particularly in the space and aerospace and defence markets.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...