Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces Podcast: Harnessing Heat - Thermal Management Systems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Trane Technologies:

Season 5, Episode 1: The technology solution for cooler buildings

VIDEO: Watch Season 5 Episode 1: Harnessing Heat - Thermal Management Systems

Buildings are responsible for more than a third of global energy consumption and emissions, with much of that energy use attributed to day-to-day heating and cooling needs. The challenge to meet ambitious sustainability targets means addressing the impact of the buildings. But, could they present the biggest opportunity of all?

Thermal management systems reduce energy

In this episode, we speak to Jose La Loggia, Group President EMEA at Trane Technologies, and Stan Van Hastenberg, Sustainability Lead at Organon, a global pharmaceutical company focused on women's health.

We discuss the ins-and-outs of thermal management systems, the complexities of energy transitions and how sustainable heating and cooling innovations can contribute to a net-zero future.

Watch or listen to the full episode to hear more about how electrification solutions like electric thermal storage and heat recovery can benefit business and the environment.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Jose La Loggia, Group President, EMEA, Trane Technologies

Stan Van Hastenberg, Sustainability Lead, Organon

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We'll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

