Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on its Santana project located on Quadra Island ("Santana"), its Blue Grouse project ("Blue Grouse") located on the south side of Cowichan Lake, and its Mount Sicker project ("Mount Sicker"), located near Duncan, all three being on or adjacent to Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Santana Project

The Company is pleased to announce completion of a grid sampling program at Santana, designed to assess the composition of waste rock throughout the area as well as some visible copper mineralization at surface located within the property. Historical details surrounding previous mining and sampling activities at Santana can be found in our two previous news releases dated April 1 and April 8, 2025, respectively. The Company will assess, digest and announce the results from the work in the near future.

Blue Grouse Project

On Blue Grouse, the Company is pleased to announce it has filed an assessment report for review by the Mineral Titles Branch of British Columbia, based on work completed in 2024 and details of which were relayed in our news release of November 7, 2024. The project was also recently featured in a local news story in the Cowichan Valley Citizen on June 17, 2025.

Sasquatch CEO, Peter Smith, commented, "We are very excited about our niche approach at both Santana and Blue Grouse, which will presumably both follow once we've got operations underway at Mount Sicker. There are old legacy sites all over BC and Canada, often with high grade waste, and we believe there is a profitable way to remove the waste and corresponding hazards that ultimately benefits the province, the local communities, and the environment."

Mount Sicker Project

The Company is also pleased to provide an update respecting Mount Sicker. Since our May 24th Geological Association of Canada event, held at Mount Sicker and attended by a number of geologists, government representatives, graduate students and other interested parties, a number of parties have reached out to the Company to offer help in various forms. It is possible that the event may result in new strategic partnerships that will help advance the project. The Company hopes to provide more information on this front in the coming weeks.

On a related front, the Company will not proceed to a definitive agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI"), the other party to a framework agreement dated as of June 20, 2024 (the "Framework Agreement") respecting Mount Sicker (see Sasquatch's news release dated June 24, 2024 for further information respecting the Framework Agreement), and the Framework Agreement has been terminated in accordance with its terms. Sasquatch thanks SRI for their efforts under the Framework Agreement. The Company intends to seek out and engage additional technical consultants to assist Sasquatch as it continues to make progress at Mount Sicker. Sasquatch will provide additional updates as warranted.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, and the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia.

The Company owns its interest in the Mount Sicker Property outright, subject to an aggregate 2% net smelter returns royalty, half of which Sasquatch can repurchase by issuing an aggregate of 500,000 Sasquatch common shares to the royalty holders. Sasquatch has the irrevocable right and option until July 2030 to conduct exploration on the Blue Grouse Property and to remove and process minerals from the surface and near-surface, including without limitation from the mineral "waste rock" and near-surface exposures up to a depth of 10m from surface. The Company owns its interest in the Santana Property outright.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

