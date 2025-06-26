Greene Concepts Inc.: BE WATER Featured on New to the Street National Platform as Greene Concepts Accelerates Growth

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW), the manufacturer of the made in the USA premium artesian spring water brand BE WATER, is excited to announce the airing of its latest interview with New to The Street, a multimedia platform that profiles public companies through nationally syndicated CEO interviews and digital advertising.

The interview features Greene Concepts CEO Lenny Greene in conversation with New to The Street host Ana Berry, offering insights into the Company's strategic progress and product expansion. Mr. Greene discusses the BE WATER brand's mission, packaging formats (single bottle, 6-pack, 24-pack, and gallon-size), retail availability, and the product's origin from a pristine aquifer in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He also highlights its natural mineral content and the Company's enhanced co-packing capabilities at its 60,000 sq. ft. bottling facility in Marion, NC.

Mr. Greene details the Company's recent achievements, including:

Expanded Walmart distribution

Camping World six-pack rollout

A growing distribution footprint across Florida, North Carolina, and surrounding regions

Upcoming product launches, including a 2.5-gallon glass jug

"We've made tremendous progress since our last appearance with New to The Street," states Lenny Greene. "With our expanded retail reach and enhanced production and logistics capabilities, we are poised to scale BE WATER to all 5,000 Walmart stores and beyond, while ensuring strong inventory control and product quality."

Mr. Greene added: "We're grateful to Ana Berry and the team at New to The Street for helping us share our story. Media platforms like this are instrumental in building brand awareness, supporting wellness initiatives, and engaging a wider investor and consumer audience."

Watch the full interview with Lenny Greene here: Interview With Lenny Greene, CEO Greene Concepts.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media (X) at: @GreeneConcepts

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

