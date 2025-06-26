New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - The global IT services market is on track to hit $30 billion by 2033, according to recent data from Business Research Insights.

This rapid expansion highlights the increasing reliance on technology to streamline operations, enhance security, and support scalable innovation. Businesses now turn to IT experts to navigate complex infrastructures, adopt emerging tech, and future-proof digital ecosystems.

To spotlight leaders in this space, B2B marketplace DesignRush ranked the best IT agencies delivering measurable impact through custom solutions, cloud services, software development, and more.



Top IT Agencies of June 2025:

ITechFixes - itechfixes.com Syn-Star - syn-star.co.uk Marketing and Technology - marketingtech.ca Zaavia - zaavia.net Expera IT - experait.com Birr Technologies - birrtech.com Infinity Group UK - infinitygroup.co.uk Fry & Laurie Consulting - frylaurie.com Procision - procision.com.au ITS Canada Inc. - its-can.com Go Cloud - go-cloud.io Incellotus - incellotus.com/en/index Andro Buddy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - androtechbuddy.com Serian Technologies - seriantechnologies.com CyberJinn - cyberjinn.com GiaSpace - giaspace.com

Brands can explore the top IT agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256915

SOURCE: DesignRush