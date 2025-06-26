Colvin, Cobee and Nucoro Founders Unite to Tackle HR's AI Future with New Voice Agent Startup: Orbio

MADRID, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rapidly changing job market, HR teams spend over 60% of their time on administrative tasks, struggle with fragmented data across legacy systems, and lack the resources needed to drive strategic impact within their organizations.

Orbio was founded to address these industry-wide problems and empower HR teams to lead strategically. Its platform uses AI agents to automate repetitive tasks, transform untapped data into actionable insights, and deliver measurable results. The outcome: faster hiring processes, reduced turnover, and continuous talent management.

"HR teams are at a critical inflection point - under pressure to do more with less while being expected to lead with impact," says Sergi Bastardas, CEO and co-founder of Orbio. "Having worked with large enterprises and digital platforms, we've seen how overwhelmed HR teams are in delivering real impact. We built Orbio to change that - providing AI agents that capture lost data, automate tasks, and create new ways to connect across organizations. With voice capabilities, our agents offer natural interactions, generating data and insights to put power back in the hands of HR leaders."

Founded by entrepreneurs, CEO Sergi Bastardas (Colvin), CRO Nacho Travesí (Cobee, acquired by Pluxee Group), and CTO Antonio Melé (Nucoro, acquired by Backbase) bring years of experience in technology and startups.

Orbio's AI agents focus on two key areas: talent acquisition and employee development. Available 24/7, they support the entire employee journey - from first candidate contact to ongoing engagement - and will expand to cover all HR functions. Built to meet high standards of data security and AI regulation, Orbio generates real-time intelligence for HR teams, enabling recruiters to identify successful profiles or traits linked to lower turnover, while reducing bias.

With automation, advanced analytics, and continuous availability, Orbio transforms HR, helping leaders design strategies based on real needs and make data-driven decisions to improve attrition, productivity, and overall impact. "Orbio opens new possibilities and redefine the role of a department that has faced significant constraints until now, with more data, more resources, and more impact", explains Bastardas.

About Orbio

Orbio is a Spanish startup that applies AI to transform HR management and turn it into a strategic driver within companies. Founded in 2025, its 24/7 technology enables secure management of personalized interactions, complying with international regulations and promoting business growth.

https://orbio.work/

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aa1eeae-86b2-4fb0-b0c0-64fa52782f1f/en

PR Contacts: orbio@axicom.com