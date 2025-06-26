Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 13:58 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colvin, Cobee and Nucoro Founders Unite to Tackle HR's AI Future with New Voice Agent Startup: Orbio

MADRID, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rapidly changing job market, HR teams spend over 60% of their time on administrative tasks, struggle with fragmented data across legacy systems, and lack the resources needed to drive strategic impact within their organizations.

OrbioFounders.jpg

Orbio was founded to address these industry-wide problems and empower HR teams to lead strategically. Its platform uses AI agents to automate repetitive tasks, transform untapped data into actionable insights, and deliver measurable results. The outcome: faster hiring processes, reduced turnover, and continuous talent management.

"HR teams are at a critical inflection point - under pressure to do more with less while being expected to lead with impact," says Sergi Bastardas, CEO and co-founder of Orbio. "Having worked with large enterprises and digital platforms, we've seen how overwhelmed HR teams are in delivering real impact. We built Orbio to change that - providing AI agents that capture lost data, automate tasks, and create new ways to connect across organizations. With voice capabilities, our agents offer natural interactions, generating data and insights to put power back in the hands of HR leaders."

Founded by entrepreneurs, CEO Sergi Bastardas (Colvin), CRO Nacho Travesí (Cobee, acquired by Pluxee Group), and CTO Antonio Melé (Nucoro, acquired by Backbase) bring years of experience in technology and startups.

Orbio's AI agents focus on two key areas: talent acquisition and employee development. Available 24/7, they support the entire employee journey - from first candidate contact to ongoing engagement - and will expand to cover all HR functions. Built to meet high standards of data security and AI regulation, Orbio generates real-time intelligence for HR teams, enabling recruiters to identify successful profiles or traits linked to lower turnover, while reducing bias.

With automation, advanced analytics, and continuous availability, Orbio transforms HR, helping leaders design strategies based on real needs and make data-driven decisions to improve attrition, productivity, and overall impact. "Orbio opens new possibilities and redefine the role of a department that has faced significant constraints until now, with more data, more resources, and more impact", explains Bastardas.

About Orbio

Orbio is a Spanish startup that applies AI to transform HR management and turn it into a strategic driver within companies. Founded in 2025, its 24/7 technology enables secure management of personalized interactions, complying with international regulations and promoting business growth.

https://orbio.work/

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aa1eeae-86b2-4fb0-b0c0-64fa52782f1f/en



PR Contacts: orbio@axicom.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.