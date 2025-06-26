Hubexo, NA: Hubexo Announces Partnership With Incentifind to Streamline Access to Green Building Incentive Data

Hubexo and Incentifind Join Forces to Maximize Access to $70 Billion in Green Building Incentives

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Hubexo, a leading provider of lead generation and site selection solutions for the construction industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with IncentiFind.

This collaboration is a key step in Hubexo's commitment to fostering efficiency, sustainability, and growth within the construction sector.

IncentiFind, recognized for its valuable database of green building incentive data, will empower Hubexo customers to identify and claim green building incentives nationwide. Each year, approximately $70 billion in green building incentives are offered by various government entities and utility companies - yet more than $35 billion remains unclaimed due to the difficulty in locating and navigating these opportunities. The partnership aims to bridge this gap by connecting more properties with available incentives and simplifying the process for Hubexo customers.

As part of this partnership, Hubexo customers will gain access to IncentiFind's in-depth property-specific reports. Additionally, customers will benefit from IncentiFind's application fulfillment services, which streamline the entire incentive application process, ensuring a smooth experience in claiming benefits within the Hubexo portal.

"We are excited to join forces with IncentiFind to help our customers find and capitalize on green building incentives," said Kyle Camp, President of Hubexo North America. "This partnership aligns with our vision to drive sustainability and efficiency across the built environment."

IncentiFind expressed enthusiasm about the partnership; "We are proud to support Hubexo customers in finding and claiming green building incentives," said Natalie Campos Goodman, Founder and CEO of IncentiFind. "We are committed to making green building incentive data widely available, and partnering with Hubexo represents this core part of our mission. Together, we can transform real estate, which is the world's most polluting asset."

About Hubexo

Hubexo, formerly BuildCentral, is the global leader in delivering essential, data-driven insights that shape the places where people live, work, and play. Powered by data, driven by innovation, and built for the future - Hubexo intelligent solutions empower our customers to maximize sales, streamline operations, and build more sustainably.

Founded in Sweden in 1936, Hubexo specializes in project information, eTendering, product information, market intelligence, and specifications. With operations in 25 countries across five key regions -North America, Asia Pacific, Northeast Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Western Europe -Hubexo helps its customers sell more efficiently, sustainably, and lead the future of construction innovation.

For more information about Hubexo, visit Hubexo.com.

About IncentiFind

IncentiFind is the premier database for green building incentives, simplifying the incentive capture process from search to savings. Serving all asset types across residential and commercial real estate, Incentifind provides an extensive database that makes incentives easy to search and find. With streamlined application fulfillment services, they connect 5.9 million commercial properties and 125 million homes to green building incentives.

Contact Information

Jennifer Shea

VP Marketing - Hubexo, North America

jennifer.shea@hubexo.com

866.316.5300

Michael Horton

Head of Communications

michael.horton@incentifind.com

(618) 567-0430





SOURCE: Hubexo, NA

