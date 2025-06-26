Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital Launches CORE Desk, Strengthening Financing Capabilities With Strategic Hires

Industry veterans Lambros Georgallas and Joseph Farley join Brean Capital to lead the new Capital Optimization and Repo Execution initiative

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Brean Capital ("Brean") is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its Capital Optimization and Repo Execution (CORE) desk, marking a significant expansion of the firm's financing and secured funding capabilities. This strategic initiative supports Brean's continued commitment to leadership in structured finance and fixed income trading.

To lead the CORE desk, Brean has appointed Lambros Georgallas and Joseph Farley, two seasoned professionals from BMO Capital Markets. Lambros Georgallas will serve as Head of CORE. At BMO, he led the Agency and Credit Securitized Products Repo business. Joseph Farley, a key member of the same team, joins Brean as a Director.

Together, Georgallas and Farley bring over 25 years of combined experience in global fixed income markets, with specialized expertise in securitized products, collateral optimization, and liquidity management.

"We are excited to welcome Lambros and Joe to Brean. The launch of CORE represents a strategic advancement in our secured financing capabilities," said Rob Fine, CEO of Brean Capital. "Their deep expertise in fixed income financing enhances our ability to provide innovative funding solutions and expanded liquidity access for our clients."

"Joe and I are excited to join Brean's market-leading platform and help launch CORE," said Lambros Georgallas. "The firm's trading expertise and extensive client relationships provide an ideal foundation for the successful development and growth of this new initiative."

About Brean Capital:
Brean Capital, LLC is a full-service investment firm specializing in fixed income and structured finance. With a focus on client-centric execution and deep market insight, Brean delivers tailored solutions across capital markets, sales and trading, and investment banking.

Contact Information

Lambros Georgallas
Managing Director - Head of CORE
repo@breancapital.com
(212) 702-6500

.

SOURCE: Brean Capital, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/brean-capital-launches-core-desk-strengthening-financing-capabilitie-1043117

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.