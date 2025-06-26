Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
Headwall Partners Thanks Senior Advisor Tom Danjczek for Eight Years of Dedicated Service

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries, today announced that long-time Senior Advisor Tom Danjczek has notified Headwall of his intention to (as he put it) "finally fully retire."

Headwall Partners Logo

Headwall Partners Logo

Danjczek has been an invaluable member of the Headwall team for more than eight years. During his tenure, Danjczek played a pivotal role in establishing Headwall's reputation as a trusted advisor to CEOs, CFOs, and boards of global steel and metals companies. Danjczek's encyclopedic knowledge of steel manufacturing stems from his storied career in the industry, including roles at Bethlehem Steel, Kaiser Steel, and Wheeling-Pittsburgh, and from his 15 years as the President of the Steel Manufacturer's Association ("SMA"), the steel industry trade group in Washington, D.C. Danjczek also served on the boards of several publicly traded and private companies in the metals sector. In 2018, Tom Danjczek was awarded by S&P Global Platts its Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments in the steel industry.

"Tom has been an incredible asset to Headwall since day one. His dedication, hard work, industry knowledge, and strong relationships have helped Headwall successfully execute many important transactions on behalf of our clients. Tom has for more than 40 years been a fixture of the North American steel industry, and his expertise, companionship, and especially his humor, will be greatly missed by us all. We are incredibly grateful for Tom's contributions to Headwall, and we wish him all the best as he spends more time with his three children and seven grandchildren," said Peter Scott, founder and Managing Partner of Headwall.

Tom Danjczek commented, "I very much enjoyed eight productive years with Headwall, and I'm proud of my contribution to the firm's success and longevity. I wish Peter and the team continued success."

Contact Information

Peter J Scott
Managing Partner
peter.scott@headwallpartners.com
+1 203-605-6338

SOURCE: Headwall Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/headwall-partners-thanks-senior-advisor-tom-danjczek-for-eight-years-1043250

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
