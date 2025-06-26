Two High Grade Intercepts Within Broader Intercept

High Grade Massive Chalcopyrite Assaying 14% Copper + 216 g/t Silver over 0.55m

Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek),is pleased to announce additional drill results from the recently completed (See News Release: March 20, 2025) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

This program consisted of seven diamond drill holes totaling 909.5 meters(m) in an effort to extend copper mineralization to the north, further define areas of limited to no drilling as well as follow-up on copper mineralization drilled outside the mineralized envelope in the previous drill campaign (See new release February 27, 2025).

TX25-034 was engineered to further define high grade copper mineralization at or near the graphitic argillite-dacite contact consisting of stringer to massive chalcopyrite (See Figure 2) as well as testing the continuity of high grade copper mineralization at the upper and lower contacts of the mineralized feldspar porphyry. These mineralized feldspar porphyries are moderately mineralized with trace to 3% disseminated to blebby chalcopyrite with associated quartz veining. Historically these mineralized feldspar porphyries had not been a priority as historic drilling did not sample portions of holes due to the very fine grained nature of the copper mineralization. This hole (See Figure 1) collared in mineralized and strongly folded graphitic argillite and returned a down hole intercept of 98.20m (35.80 - 134.00m) of 1.82% Copper (Cu) and 13.17g/t Silver (Ag). Included in this long intercept is two high grade intervals with the first being 2.58% Cu and 8.09g/t Ag over 23.50m (52.00 - 75.50m) and a second high grade intercept of 2.75% Cu and 26.47 g/t Ag over 29.95m (91.9 - 121.85m). Mineralization consists primarily of very fine, pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite, cross-cutting chalcopyrite stringers as well as blebby chalcopyrite. Disseminated pyrite is also present within locally and strongly folded clay altered graphitic argillites. Copper mineralization within the feldspar porphyry appears to be much more consistent than originally thought historically, especially near the contacts with the altered graphitic argillites.



Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section 135N, TX25-034

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/256869_67e9a19c641f1a1d_002full.jpg

Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept

Figure 2: Massive Chalcopyrite in hole TX25-034 (120.3 - 120.85m)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/256869_67e9a19c641f1a1d_003full.jpg

Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept

Additional assays will be released once they have been received and compiled.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

Core size in this program was NQ. Samples are cut in half, with half the sample being securely bagged and delivered to the lab for analysis, with the other half retained as a record. All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations internal QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

