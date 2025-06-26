Bangladesh has cut the import duty on solar inverters from 10% to 1% to reduce project costs and support utility-scale and rooftop PV systems under its net metering scheme. The government of Bangladesh has cut the import duty on solar inverters from 10% to 1%. The measure aims to promote solar power generation. The government said the duty cut would reduce project costs and attract more investment in clean energy. Officials noted that the domestic PV sector had long called for the move, which was enacted on June 22 with the passage of the fiscal year 2025-26 budget law. Inverters account for about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...